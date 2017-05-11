Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs

What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10, on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The win was the sixth consecutive for the Saints, their longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games to end the 2011 season. ...

Like Tree13Likes
  • 1 Post By SmashMouth
  • 2 Post By SmashMouth
  • 3 Post By jnormand
  • 3 Post By Halo
  • 2 Post By jnormand
  • 2 Post By nola_swammi

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-05-2017, 04:30 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,384

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10, on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The win was the sixth consecutive for the Saints, their longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games to end the 2011 season.
Heres what we learned from Sundays game:

The Saints are in control of the NFC South
Officially, their lead is only a half-game but the Saints have established their supremacy in the NFC South Division. Sundays win allowed them to maintain their lead on the rest of their rivals and vaulted them into the second half of the season as the clear team to beat. The Panthers are a half-game back, but the Saints Week 3 win in Carolina gives them a leg-up in the division race.



The Saints continue to win in different ways
One week its the defense. The next its Drew Brees and the offense. This week the Saints special teams carried the day. Justin Hardees blocked punt and return for a touchdown set the tone early and ignited the sellout crowd. Historically, NFL teams rarely lose when they block a punt for a touchdown, and the Saints proved true that axiom. Winning in different ways is the sign of a complete team, and the Saints are showing they can succeed in all phases.

Drew Brees is human
His first-quarter misfire of a bomb to Ted Ginn Jr. might have been the most errant pass of Brees legendary Saints career. Ginn was wide open thanks to what appeared to be miscommunication in the Bucs' secondary, but Brees pass was uncharacteristically off target. And Brees knew it, too. He grabbed his head in disgust after the incompletion. Brees atoned with a pin-point strike to Ginn for a 36-yard TD in the third quarter that put the game away.

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: justin-hardee-blocks-punt-for-td-57b373243f5f4aa2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 55.1 KB ID: 12236  

saintfan likes this.
Views: 47
Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 04:33 PM   #2
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,384
Blog Entries: 29
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
Halo and jnormand like this.
SmashMouth is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 04:36 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,546
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
6-2. Dilly Dilly!!!!
Halo, SmashMouth and frydaddy like this.
jnormand is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 04:50 PM   #4
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,351
Blog Entries: 45
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
What we learned?

Apparently Mike Evans and Jamis Winston are not electable from a game no matter how unsportsmanlike and disgusting they act on the sidelines. Apparently Evans spearing blindsided Marcus Lattimore is JUST OK with "NEW YORK" (where Goodell watches over everything.) It's sick!
jnormand, nola_swammi and frydaddy like this.
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 04:54 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,546
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
Start Bountygate 2 on Winston and Evans! Dilly Dilly!!!
Halo and frydaddy like this.
jnormand is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 05:33 PM   #6
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,777
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
https://twitter.com/PFF/status/92729...18742904838%23
frydaddy and K Major like this.
nola_swammi is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-05-2017, 05:41 PM   #7
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,814
Re: What we learned from Saints' 30-10 win against Bucs
Crusader is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Falcons Suck | #Bucs Mike Evans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85178-what-we-learned-saints-30-10-win-against-bucs.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-05-2017 04:49 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts