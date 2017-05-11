|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Seriously, who in the world thought that was a good idea? Funny, maybe. Reminiscent of the old school Payton triple reverses. Zero chance that play will ever, ever work....ever....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-06-2017, 05:16 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 1,304
|
The "fake" Kick Return
Seriously, who in the world thought that was a good idea? Funny, maybe. Reminiscent of the old school Payton triple reverses. Zero chance that play will ever, ever work....ever.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-06-2017, 05:42 PM
|#3
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,841
|
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
It would've had a better chance if the ball had been thrown better.
|11-06-2017, 05:46 PM
|#4
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,824
|
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
Originally Posted by Papa VoodooYou obviously never heard of the music city miracle?
|11-06-2017, 05:49 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 1,304
|
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
I watched the game so I remember the play. lateral, yes; however, Tommylee was laying on the paint. That made it more obvious to me...like what is that dude doing?
|11-06-2017, 05:51 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,491
|
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
Don’t get cute if you don’t need to.
We don’t need cute, we only need consistency
|11-06-2017, 05:51 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,358
Blog Entries: 45
|
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
With the momentum we already had in the game, I have no idea why we needed to run that play. Unless SP just wanted to try it in an actual game and not practice.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85202-fake-kick-return.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The "fake" Kick Return
|This thread
|Refback
|11-06-2017 05:34 PM
|1