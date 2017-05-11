Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The "fake" Kick Return

Seriously, who in the world thought that was a good idea? Funny, maybe. Reminiscent of the old school Payton triple reverses. Zero chance that play will ever, ever work....ever....

#1
The "fake" Kick Return
Seriously, who in the world thought that was a good idea? Funny, maybe. Reminiscent of the old school Payton triple reverses. Zero chance that play will ever, ever work....ever.
#2
Barry from MS
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
#3
WhoDat!656
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
It would've had a better chance if the ball had been thrown better.
#4
Crusader
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
Originally Posted by Papa Voodoo View Post
Seriously, who in the world thought that was a good idea? Funny, maybe. Reminiscent of the old school Payton triple reverses. Zero chance that play will ever, ever work....ever.
You obviously never heard of the music city miracle?

#5
Papa Voodoo
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
I watched the game so I remember the play. lateral, yes; however, Tommylee was laying on the paint. That made it more obvious to me...like what is that dude doing?
#6
Danno
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
Don’t get cute if you don’t need to.
We don’t need cute, we only need consistency
#7
Halo
Re: The "fake" Kick Return
With the momentum we already had in the game, I have no idea why we needed to run that play. Unless SP just wanted to try it in an actual game and not practice.
