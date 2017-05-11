|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Temperature was below freezing when the Saints beat the iggles in the playoffs a few years ago in Philly! Temperatures in the Buffalo area this week will stay in the 40s, and snow is in Friday's forecast with a low ...
|
|
|11-07-2017, 02:35 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
|
Saints might need their cold-weather gear for Bills game in Buffalo; see forecast
Temperature was below freezing when the Saints beat the iggles in the playoffs a few years ago in Philly!
Temperatures in the Buffalo area this week will stay in the 40s, and snow is in Friday's forecast with a low of 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday's temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.
Sunday doesn't look quite as cold with a forecast high of 43 degrees. It's still a little too soon to know what the wind will be like at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
Saints might need their cold-weather gear for Bills game in Buffalo; see forecast | Saints | theadvocate.com
|
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
|
|
|
|
