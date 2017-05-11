WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Saints might need their cold-weather gear for Bills game in Buffalo; see forecast



Temperatures in the Buffalo area this week will stay in the 40s, and snow is in Friday's forecast with a low of 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday's temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.



Sunday doesn't look quite as cold with a forecast high of 43 degrees. It's still a little too soon to know what the wind will be like at Ralph Wilson Stadium.



