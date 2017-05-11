|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I say short passes, tons of running, and a real focus on no turnovers....
|
|
11-07-2017, 03:53 PM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,422
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: On To Buffalo
Let's get 6 turnovers and score early and often!
11-07-2017, 03:56 PM
|#3
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,856
|
Re: On To Buffalo
Low scoring game
Saints 27-20
11-07-2017, 04:05 PM
|#4
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,806
|
Re: On To Buffalo
We're averaging 12 points per game defensively during our 6 game winning streak. If we give up more than 17 I'm disappointed
|
|
|
|
