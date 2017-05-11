Lesson of the Week: Outstanding Draft Class Has Re-Energized New Orleans Saints

|
Sean Payton has had reminders over the past few months that hes not the young up-and-comer he once was. And its not just seeing guys hes coached forever, like Drew Brees and Thomas Morstead morph into NFL greybeards. You bring
|11-09-2017, 12:49 PM
|#1
Threaded by SmashMouth
Sean Payton has had reminders over the past few months that hes not the young up-and-comer he once was. And its not just seeing guys hes coached forever, like Drew Brees and Thomas Morstead morph into NFL greybeards.
You bring up a reference or a story or an artist, a TV show, and they look at you like Then you start looking at birthdates, and you realize it, Payton said the other day, from his office. We were talking about Fats Dominos death. Now, I didnt expect them to know, but I was making the analogy that he was considered, even ahead of Elvis, the father of rock n roll. And I dont know that everyone knew who Elvis was. So theres a communication barrier every once in a while.
The results have made navigating those differences well worth it. The Saints go to Buffalo on Sunday riding a six-game winning streak and, at least for now, it feels like the arrow could be pointing up on Paytons program for a while. Its been a while since thats been the case. New Orleans is coming off three straight 7-9 seasons, and its most recent contenders had veteran foundations.
And the reason for it doubles as our lesson of the week. The answer to fix any NFL mess is easy to explain, and hard to pull off: Just draft well. The impact in New Orleans? Well, Paytons future has been subject of much speculation the past few years. So in his 11th season, I asked him if this new crop of rookies makes him want to stay well into his second decade in New Orleans. He didnt hesitate.
Absolutely, he said. Its good. And as for whether hes thought about this being the same sort of launching point that his first draft class was for the last generation of Saints, Payton was just as quick on the draw. Yes, indeed, he responded.
Views: 53
|11-09-2017, 01:02 PM
|#2
Re: Lesson of the Week: Outstanding Draft Class Has Re-Energized New Orleans Saints
I definitely think this year has reenergized Payton. He's firey on the sidelines and gets into players more than he has in the last few years. Before he just yelled at his coaches. I liked seeing him run to out on the field after the whole Lattimore incident, screaming at officials and Bucs players. It's good to see that.
