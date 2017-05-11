Lesson of the Week: Outstanding Draft Class Has Re-Energized New Orleans Saints

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,442

You bring up a reference or a story or an artist, a TV show, and they look at you like Then you start looking at birthdates, and you realize it, Payton said the other day, from his office. We were talking about Fats Dominos death. Now, I didnt expect them to know, but I was making the analogy that he was considered, even ahead of Elvis, the father of rock n roll. And I dont know that everyone knew who Elvis was. So theres a communication barrier every once in a while.







The results have made navigating those differences well worth it. The Saints go to Buffalo on Sunday riding a six-game winning streak and, at least for now, it feels like the arrow could be pointing up on Paytons program for a while. Its been a while since thats been the case. New Orleans is coming off three straight 7-9 seasons, and its most recent contenders had veteran foundations.



And the reason for it doubles as our lesson of the week. The answer to fix any NFL mess is easy to explain, and hard to pull off: Just draft well. The impact in New Orleans? Well, Paytons future has been subject of much speculation the past few years. So in his 11th season, I asked him if this new crop of rookies makes him want to stay well into his second decade in New Orleans. He didnt hesitate.



Absolutely, he said. Its good. And as for whether hes thought about this being the same sort of launching point that his first draft class was for the last generation of Saints, Payton was just as quick on the draw. Yes, indeed, he responded.



