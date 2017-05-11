Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game

Re: Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game
Thats a good thing. He'll be around for a long time.
Re: Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game
Maybe he will come cheap next year. I mean, he's doing less and he's old.
