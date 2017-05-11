|
|11-09-2017, 11:37 PM
Threaded by jeanpierre
|11-09-2017, 11:46 PM
Re: Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game
Thats a good thing. He'll be around for a long time.
|11-10-2017, 12:21 AM
Re: Drew Brees is throwing it less than he has in years, thanks to Saints' improved running game
Maybe he will come cheap next year. I mean, he's doing less and he's old.
