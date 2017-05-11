How a Young Defense Is Making the Saints a Super Bowl Contender

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,458

This isnt to say suggest that the Drew Brees-led offense is anything less than its usual sterling self. In fact, the addition of rookie back Alvin Kamara and surprising integration of speedster Ted Ginn has made the offense as dimensional as ever. But look at New Orleans current six-game winning streak: The defense is allowing 12.6 points and 264.7 yards an outing. The film has looked every bit as good as the numbers.







It starts in the secondary, particularly with first-round rookie Marshon Lattimore. Hes played as well as any corner in the league. His man coverage technique is freakishly smooth. His awareness in zone is veteran-like. In the rare instances where he has been beat, hes shown outstanding recovery technique. This includes instances where the offensive play design has stressed the defensive call.



​Lattimores fellow rookie, second-round free safety Marcus Williams, has been increasingly stellar in centerfield. And opposite Lattimore, Ken Crawley stole the starting job from the more gifted P.J. Williams. Crawley gets grabby at the top of vertical routespenalties can be a problembut that physicality serves him well everywhere else, including against quick slants.



