How a Young Defense Is Making the Saints a Super Bowl Contender

11-12-2017
In recent years, a 6-2 record for the Saints would portend a 1-7 finish. But not in 2017. A team that has gone 7-9 three years in a row (and four of the last five) is now a legitimate Super Bowl contender. And the reason is its defense.
This isnt to say suggest that the Drew Brees-led offense is anything less than its usual sterling self. In fact, the addition of rookie back Alvin Kamara and surprising integration of speedster Ted Ginn has made the offense as dimensional as ever. But look at New Orleans current six-game winning streak: The defense is allowing 12.6 points and 264.7 yards an outing. The film has looked every bit as good as the numbers.
It starts in the secondary, particularly with first-round rookie Marshon Lattimore. Hes played as well as any corner in the league. His man coverage technique is freakishly smooth. His awareness in zone is veteran-like. In the rare instances where he has been beat, hes shown outstanding recovery technique. This includes instances where the offensive play design has stressed the defensive call.
Lattimores fellow rookie, second-round free safety Marcus Williams, has been increasingly stellar in centerfield. And opposite Lattimore, Ken Crawley stole the starting job from the more gifted P.J. Williams. Crawley gets grabby at the top of vertical routespenalties can be a problembut that physicality serves him well everywhere else, including against quick slants.
read more on SI
Linear Mode
