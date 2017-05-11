Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We won't see a more lopsided contest all season, as New Orleans marched through Buffalo like General Sherman to Savannah. At one point in the second half, Payton called 24 consecutive run plays, imposing his will en route to a ...

Old 11-12-2017, 05:34 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,897
Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills
We won't see a more lopsided contest all season, as New Orleans marched through Buffalo like General Sherman to Savannah.

At one point in the second half, Payton called 24 consecutive run plays, imposing his will en route to a season-high 298 rushing yards. That mark fell just nine shy of the single-game franchise record. Since the ill-fitted Adrian Peterson was jettisoned last month, Ingram leads the NFL with seven touchdowns while Kamara has been everything that more ballyhooed division rival Christian McCaffrey was hyped to be as a versatile pass-catching threat and elusive, tackle-shedding runner. Together, Kamara and Ingram are on pace for 2,940 yards from scrimmage, nearly 500 more than the total recorded by Atlanta's talented duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in last year's Super Bowl campaign.

Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills - NFL.com
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
WhoDat!656 is online now
Old 11-12-2017, 05:41 PM   #2
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,839
Re: Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills
I love it! Look at my sig
