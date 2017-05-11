WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills



Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills - NFL.com We won't see a more lopsided contest all season, as New Orleans marched through Buffalo like General Sherman to Savannah.At one point in the second half, Payton called 24 consecutive run plays, imposing his will en route to a season-high 298 rushing yards. That mark fell just nine shy of the single-game franchise record. Since the ill-fitted Adrian Peterson was jettisoned last month, Ingram leads the NFL with seven touchdowns while Kamara has been everything that more ballyhooed division rival Christian McCaffrey was hyped to be as a versatile pass-catching threat and elusive, tackle-shedding runner. Together, Kamara and Ingram are on pace for 2,940 yards from scrimmage, nearly 500 more than the total recorded by Atlanta's talented duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in last year's Super Bowl campaign.