|11-12-2017, 05:34 PM
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,897
Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills
We won't see a more lopsided contest all season, as New Orleans marched through Buffalo like General Sherman to Savannah.
At one point in the second half, Payton called 24 consecutive run plays, imposing his will en route to a season-high 298 rushing yards. That mark fell just nine shy of the single-game franchise record. Since the ill-fitted Adrian Peterson was jettisoned last month, Ingram leads the NFL with seven touchdowns while Kamara has been everything that more ballyhooed division rival Christian McCaffrey was hyped to be as a versatile pass-catching threat and elusive, tackle-shedding runner. Together, Kamara and Ingram are on pace for 2,940 yards from scrimmage, nearly 500 more than the total recorded by Atlanta's talented duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in last year's Super Bowl campaign.
Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills - NFL.com
|11-12-2017, 05:41 PM
|#2
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,839
Re: Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills
I love it! Look at my sig
