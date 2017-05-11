|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-12-2017, 06:17 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
|
Re: Lasco
Last I heard was he was moving extremities.
Praying for you DL!
|Tags
|daniel lasco, injury, lasco
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|