That win against the Bills was really nice but its time to look forward to Washington coming in for a visit this week. We have lost the last two games against them after beating them in a tight game back in 2009.

Old 11-13-2017, 08:59 AM   #1
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,847
Time to give Washington a rough welcom
That win against the Bills was really nice but its time to look forward to Washington coming in for a visit this week.

We have lost the last two games against them after beating them in a tight game back in 2009. The last one in 2015 ended 47-14 in their favour.

They are currently 4-5 and are 13th in offence and 20th in defence while we are 2nd in offence and 8th in defence.

I think the main key will be to get to Kirk Cousins, he is their best player by far IMHO. He is currently right on pace with Brees. 208/313 (66.4%) for 2 474yds with 14TDs to 5 INTs. Brees has 215/300 (71.7%) for 2 398yds with 13TDs to 4 INTs.

The difference in rushing is bigger, Washington averages 97yds per game while the Saints rush for 142yds per game.

They have sacked the opposing QBs 22 times and have 10 INTs and 6 FRs.
The Saints have sacked the opposing QB 25 times and have 10 INTs and 11 FRs.


I couldn't find any major milestones coming up stats wise but one minor. Ingram needs 90yds rushing to reach 5 000 for his career.

With all that said, I think Cousins is a really good QB but I believe the D can shut down his targets and put pressure on him while the offence keeps hammering away on the ground. Final score 38-13.
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
Old 11-13-2017, 09:10 AM   #2
The Professor
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,922
Re: Time to give Washington a rough welcom
Crusader,

It's called Victory Monday for a reason. We can afford to enjoy a win for a day before dealing with Washington.

The Saints will continue to dominate rushing the ball, which completely controls the tempo of the game. Win the turnover battle and this game won't be close.

SFIAH
Old 11-13-2017, 09:13 AM   #3
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,847
Re: Time to give Washington a rough welcom
Bah! I'm to excited for victory Monday
Old 11-13-2017, 09:21 AM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,867
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Time to give Washington a rough welcom
Speaking of the Redskins .... remember this play by Bobby Meachem back in the day??

Halo and 73Saint like this.
Old 11-13-2017, 10:11 AM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: in line with my ridiculous CLEAR PLASTIC BAG
Posts: 3,307
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Time to give Washington a rough welcom
The Meachem strip always reminds me of how cartoonishly good the 2009 Saints team was.
Old 11-13-2017, 10:22 AM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: NOLA
Posts: 1,871
Re: Time to give Washington a rough welcom
Originally Posted by SaintsBro View Post
The Meachem strip always reminds me of how cartoonishly good the 2009 Saints team was.

Funny because yesterday all I kept saying was it looks like I am watching a video game. This team could be better.
