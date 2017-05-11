Crusader Resident Swede

Time to give Washington a rough welcom That win against the Bills was really nice but its time to look forward to Washington coming in for a visit this week.



We have lost the last two games against them after beating them in a tight game back in 2009. The last one in 2015 ended 47-14 in their favour.



They are currently 4-5 and are 13th in offence and 20th in defence while we are 2nd in offence and 8th in defence.



I think the main key will be to get to Kirk Cousins, he is their best player by far IMHO. He is currently right on pace with Brees. 208/313 (66.4%) for 2 474yds with 14TDs to 5 INTs. Brees has 215/300 (71.7%) for 2 398yds with 13TDs to 4 INTs.



The difference in rushing is bigger, Washington averages 97yds per game while the Saints rush for 142yds per game.



They have sacked the opposing QBs 22 times and have 10 INTs and 6 FRs.

The Saints have sacked the opposing QB 25 times and have 10 INTs and 11 FRs.





I couldn't find any major milestones coming up stats wise but one minor. Ingram needs 90yds rushing to reach 5 000 for his career.



With all that said, I think Cousins is a really good QB but I believe the D can shut down his targets and put pressure on him while the offence keeps hammering away on the ground. Final score 38-13.