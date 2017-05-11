Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?!

Twitter...

Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?!
Re: Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?!
What about Armstead? The way he de cleated a player and runoff to the next player to make a path for Drew Brees to run for a td, wow! You can call him Mr. Glass but between the lines the guy is David Dunn (unbreakable)
Re: Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?!
Been sayin' since week 4. Pro bowl player in infancy.
Re: Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?!
Originally Posted by Thirty3 View Post
Been sayin' since week 4. Pro bowl player in infancy.
Lol, but plays like a grown a** man out there.
