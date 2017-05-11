|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It will be interesting to see which team falls first; I think the iggles will lose a game before the Saints...
11-13-2017, 03:53 PM
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,913
Saints are tied with Eagles for longest win streak in NFL
It will be interesting to see which team falls first; I think the iggles will lose a game before the Saints
