Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017

Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Bad news for the rest of the league! I feel like weve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I dont plan on leaving New Orleans ever, Brees said. Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-14-2017, 06:11 PM   #1
Threaded by WhoDat!656
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,951

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Bad news for the rest of the league!

I feel like weve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I dont plan on leaving New Orleans ever, Brees said. Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when its supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, were going to go through this season and well revisit it in the offseason. For right now, Im in the moment.

Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017  ProFootballTalk
Last edited by Halo; 11-14-2017 at 06:25 PM..
Views: 25
Reply With Quote
Old 11-14-2017, 07:02 PM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,742
Re: Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017
D'uh!


This has never been a doubt. He has repeated the same many times over.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« It was the collars! | NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85397-drew-brees-i-plan-new-orleans-beyond-2017-a.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-14-2017 06:45 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts