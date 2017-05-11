Threaded by WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,951

Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017  ProFootballTalk

I feel like weve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I dont plan on leaving New Orleans ever, Brees said. Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when its supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, were going to go through this season and well revisit it in the offseason. For right now, Im in the moment.