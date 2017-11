Threaded by WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,951

“I feel like we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I don’t plan on leaving New Orleans ever,” Brees said. “Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when it’s supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, we’re going to go through this season and we’ll revisit it in the offseason. For right now, I’m in the moment.”



Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017 – ProFootballTalk Bad news for the rest of the league!"I feel like we've got a great opportunity ahead of us and I don't plan on leaving New Orleans ever," Brees said. "Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when it's supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, we're going to go through this season and we'll revisit it in the offseason. For right now, I'm in the moment."