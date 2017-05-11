|
Bad news for the rest of the league! I feel like weve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I dont plan on leaving New Orleans ever, Brees said. Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when its supposed to.
|
|
11-14-2017, 06:11 PM
|#1
SaintsWillWin
SaintsWillWin
Bad news for the rest of the league!
I feel like weve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I dont plan on leaving New Orleans ever, Brees said. Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when its supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, were going to go through this season and well revisit it in the offseason. For right now, Im in the moment.
Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017 ProFootballTalk
|11-14-2017, 07:02 PM
|#2
5000 POSTS! +
Re: Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017
D'uh!
This has never been a doubt. He has repeated the same many times over.
