Strength of Schedule Eagles:

8-1 overall

Their opponents (removing games vs. Eagles): 22-35, .386

Vs. winning teams: 1-1 (Panthers, Chiefs)



Saints:

7-2 overall

Their opponents (removing games vs. Saints): 42-28, .600

Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Lions, Packers, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Panthers)



The Eagles have played a cupcake schedule.



Rams:

7-2 overall

Their opponents (removing games vs. Rams): 29-45, .392

Vs. winning teams: 2-1 (Jags W, Seahawks L, Cowboys W)



Vikings:

7-2 overall

Their opponents (removing games vs. Vikings): 35-37, .486

Vs. winning teams: 2-2 (Saints W, Packers W, Steelers L, Lions L)



Panthers:

7-3 overall

Their opponents (removing games vs. Panthers): 46-35, .568

Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Bills W, Patriots W, Lions W, Falcons W, Saints L, Eagles L)