Strength of Schedule

Old 11-14-2017, 08:17 PM   #1
Strength of Schedule
Eagles:
8-1 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Eagles): 22-35, .386
Vs. winning teams: 1-1 (Panthers, Chiefs)

Saints:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Saints): 42-28, .600
Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Lions, Packers, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Panthers)

The Eagles have played a cupcake schedule.

Rams:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Rams): 29-45, .392
Vs. winning teams: 2-1 (Jags W, Seahawks L, Cowboys W)

Vikings:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Vikings): 35-37, .486
Vs. winning teams: 2-2 (Saints W, Packers W, Steelers L, Lions L)

Panthers:
7-3 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Panthers): 46-35, .568
Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Bills W, Patriots W, Lions W, Falcons W, Saints L, Eagles L)
Old 11-14-2017, 08:47 PM   #2
Re: Strength of Schedule
All that matters is tomorrow.
Old 11-14-2017, 08:54 PM   #3
Re: Strength of Schedule
And really, we weren't a winning team when we played the Vikes.
