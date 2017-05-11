|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Eagles: 8-1 overall Their opponents (removing games vs. Eagles): 22-35, .386 Vs. winning teams: 1-1 (Panthers, Chiefs) Saints: 7-2 overall Their opponents (removing games vs. Saints): 42-28, .600 Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Lions, Packers, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Panthers) The Eagles ...
|
|
|11-14-2017, 08:17 PM
|
|
Strength of Schedule
Eagles:
8-1 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Eagles): 22-35, .386
Vs. winning teams: 1-1 (Panthers, Chiefs)
Saints:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Saints): 42-28, .600
Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Lions, Packers, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Panthers)
The Eagles have played a cupcake schedule.
Rams:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Rams): 29-45, .392
Vs. winning teams: 2-1 (Jags W, Seahawks L, Cowboys W)
Vikings:
7-2 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Vikings): 35-37, .486
Vs. winning teams: 2-2 (Saints W, Packers W, Steelers L, Lions L)
Panthers:
7-3 overall
Their opponents (removing games vs. Panthers): 46-35, .568
Vs. winning teams: 4-2 (Bills W, Patriots W, Lions W, Falcons W, Saints L, Eagles L)
|
|11-14-2017, 08:54 PM
|
|
Re: Strength of Schedule
And really, we weren't a winning team when we played the Vikes.
|
|
|
|
