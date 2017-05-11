Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints sign Mike Westhoff

Old 11-15-2017, 03:51 PM   #1
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,868
Saints sign Mike Westhoff
Old 11-15-2017, 03:52 PM   #2
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,868
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
Old 11-15-2017, 03:55 PM   #3
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,438
Blog Entries: 45
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
WOW, people coming out the woodwork to be part of this team. It sounds like a win-win. The missed extra point along with some of the sketchy return decisions will benefit from this.
Old 11-15-2017, 03:56 PM   #4
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,868
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
He is one of the best Special teams coaches ever. I am all for it.
Old 11-15-2017, 03:57 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 13,631
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
Come on in Sir, the water is fine...

Old 11-15-2017, 04:02 PM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,892
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
Nice move. There is no complacency (with coaches or players) on this 2017 team. Saints are in grind mode & looking to get better.
Old 11-15-2017, 04:10 PM   #7
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,072
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
Old 11-15-2017, 04:22 PM   #8
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,868
Re: Saints sign Mike Westhoff
New Orleans Saints hire Mike Westhoff to oversee special teams
