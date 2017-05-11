ScottF Site Donor

Early Injury Report https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...s-not-practice



Klein is a major concern, but after last week, we learned we could do without, at least temporarily. Still, not ideal losing your leading tackler.



Armstead made a Wednesday cameo, so that's a positive.



