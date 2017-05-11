Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints analysis: Drew Brees' pass volume may be down, but he's still big on the deep ball

Saints analysis: Drew Brees' pass volume may be down, but he's still big on the deep ball

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints analysis: Drew Brees' pass volume may be down, but he's still big on the deep ball | Saints | theadvocate.com...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-16-2017, 12:19 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,978
Saints analysis: Drew Brees' pass volume may be down, but he's still big on the deep ball
Saints analysis: Drew Brees' pass volume may be down, but he's still big on the deep ball | Saints | theadvocate.com
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints Endzone Celebrations | Time to give Washington a rough welcom »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts