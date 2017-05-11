Alvin Kamara - Quality Human Being

"Being at Bama, I was very immature. Just young, living life, just living. Honestly, that's the best way I can put it: just living," Kamara said. "And when I got to Hutchinson, it just slowed me down a little bit, and it made me realize to see the bigger picture, more than I already thought I saw it.



"There were some situations at Alabama I could've handled better. And I just know, like, looking back, 'Dang, I could've handled that better.' Interacting with people or teammates, anything. Just situations where you look back like, 'I could've went about this a different way or did this a different way or actually did this.'



"I grew a lot as a person and figured out what was really for me."