Alvin Kamara - Quality Human Being

Sorry. I just love this kid. I love his story. You hear this stuff all the time, but something is different about him. The sky is the limit for this young man because he's got his wig on right!

Sorry. I just love this kid. I love his story. You hear this stuff all the time, but something is different about him. The sky is the limit for this young man because he's got his wig on right!

"Being at Bama, I was very immature. Just young, living life, just living. Honestly, that's the best way I can put it: just living," Kamara said. "And when I got to Hutchinson, it just slowed me down a little bit, and it made me realize to see the bigger picture, more than I already thought I saw it.

"There were some situations at Alabama I could've handled better. And I just know, like, looking back, 'Dang, I could've handled that better.' Interacting with people or teammates, anything. Just situations where you look back like, 'I could've went about this a different way or did this a different way or actually did this.'

"I grew a lot as a person and figured out what was really for me."


Alvin Kamara: The one who got away from 31 NFL teams (and Alabama) - New Orleans Saints Blog- ESPN
