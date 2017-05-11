|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; https://www.barstoolsports.com/newyo...orts-exclusive Its a tremendous honor to have Super Bowl Winning Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton on the I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST to discuss Los Angeles (2:17), Victory Mondays, weekly preparation Travel for away games (5:15), ...
|
|
|11-16-2017, 07:41 PM
Sean Payton on I Am Rapaport Podcast
https://www.barstoolsports.com/newyo...orts-exclusive
Its a tremendous honor to have Super Bowl Winning Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton on the I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST to discuss Los Angeles (2:17), Victory Mondays, weekly preparation Travel for away games (5:15), Coaching 6th Grade when he was suspended (17:15), Drew Brees coaching his kids (26:04), Fantasy Football (34:02), Favorite New Orleans Food (39:37) Players that took his breath away (42:36), Dividing Responsibilitys between Head Coach & Coordinators (45:54) and a whole lotta mo! This episode is not to be missed!
You guys have to give this a listen! Great long-form, laid back interview with Payton. I especially loved the part about coaching his sons 6th grade football team and calling Bill Parcells to help break down an opponents offense.
"When you get into one of these groups, there's only a couple of ways you can get out. One, is death; the other, is mental institutions."
