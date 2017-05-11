Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sean Payton on I Am Rapaport Podcast

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;

Sean Payton on I Am Rapaport Podcast
Its a tremendous honor to have Super Bowl Winning Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton on the I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST to discuss Los Angeles (2:17), Victory Mondays, weekly preparation Travel for away games (5:15), Coaching 6th Grade when he was suspended (17:15), Drew Brees coaching his kids (26:04), Fantasy Football (34:02), Favorite New Orleans Food (39:37) Players that took his breath away (42:36), Dividing Responsibilitys between Head Coach & Coordinators (45:54) and a whole lotta mo! This episode is not to be missed!

You guys have to give this a listen! Great long-form, laid back interview with Payton. I especially loved the part about coaching his sons 6th grade football team and calling Bill Parcells to help break down an opponents offense.
