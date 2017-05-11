|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Go see some the responses on the twitter feed. Twitter...
|11-17-2017, 01:54 PM
|#1
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,552
Blog Entries: 29
Junior Gallete Trolling Saints
|11-17-2017, 02:02 PM
|#3
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,552
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Junior Gallete Trolling Saints
Stat of the Day (via J.Sigler):
Kikaha '17: 3 sacks on 90 snaps in 6 games.
Galette '17: 1 sack on 193 snaps in 9 games.
