Junior Gallete Trolling Saints

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Go see some the responses on the twitter feed. Twitter...

Old 11-17-2017, 01:54 PM   #1
Junior Gallete Trolling Saints

Go see some the responses on the twitter feed.

Old 11-17-2017, 01:59 PM   #2
Re: Junior Gallete Trolling Saints
I hope to see Junior pancaked by anyone on that Saints O line and wrapped in bacon on Sunday. He's still an idiot.
Old 11-17-2017, 02:02 PM   #3
Re: Junior Gallete Trolling Saints
Stat of the Day (via J.Sigler):

Kikaha '17: 3 sacks on 90 snaps in 6 games.

Galette '17: 1 sack on 193 snaps in 9 games.
