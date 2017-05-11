Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Baker Mayfield at 32 in the 2018 draft... should we?

Baker Mayfield at 32 in the 2018 draft... should we?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma's can't-miss star that all of college football missed | NCAA Football | Sporting News...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-18-2017, 08:08 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,572
Blog Entries: 29
Baker Mayfield at 32 in the 2018 draft... should we?



Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma's can't-miss star that all of college football missed | NCAA Football | Sporting News
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-18-2017, 08:13 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 3,126
Re: Baker Mayfield at 32 in the 2018 draft... should we?
Yep.
rezburna is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Am I being picky? | The Saints Running Back Tandem Could Be The Best In History »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:26 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts