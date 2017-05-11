WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

I don't care about what we do next year We have a playoff year and we lose a game like this so we can give Carolina the division right back in two weeks? We have not lost yet, but it's not looking good. This team was too reliant on Lattimore. Now, a crucial game like this changes the dynamics of our division.



Are we really relying on New England to beat Carolina in the SB if we don't go? What is NE does not go? What if it's Pittsburgh or KC? Let me prephase this.....it will be us or Carolina in the SB. That is common sense. Letting Cam sniff a chance at redemption is BAD.