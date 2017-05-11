|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did. Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way ...
|11-19-2017, 04:49 PM
Merces Letifer
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 4,147
Deja vu, all over again
My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did.
Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way they beat them, in OT, she asked me how they did, and I said "baby, they just can't lose". She started laughing, but I was like "no, seriously, they can't lose." Never had that feeling about the Saints before...
|11-19-2017, 04:59 PM
|#2
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,764
Re: Deja vu, all over again
Originally Posted by Tobias-ReiperHell, yeah!
17-2 Baby!
