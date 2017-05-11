Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Deja vu, all over again

Deja vu, all over again

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did. Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way ...

Like Tree5Likes
  • 4 Post By Tobias-Reiper
  • 1 Post By AsylumGuido

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-19-2017, 04:49 PM   #1
Merces Letifer
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 4,147
Deja vu, all over again
My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did.

Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way they beat them, in OT, she asked me how they did, and I said "baby, they just can't lose". She started laughing, but I was like "no, seriously, they can't lose." Never had that feeling about the Saints before...
Tobias-Reiper is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-19-2017, 04:59 PM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,764
Re: Deja vu, all over again
Originally Posted by Tobias-Reiper View Post
My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did.

Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way they beat them, in OT, she asked me how they did, and I said "baby, they just can't lose". She started laughing, but I was like "no, seriously, they can't lose." Never had that feeling about the Saints before...
Hell, yeah!

17-2 Baby!

SmashMouth likes this.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years | What did I miss? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85524-deja-vu-all-over-again.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-19-2017 05:10 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:40 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2018 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts