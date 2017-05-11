Tobias-Reiper Merces Letifer

Deja vu, all over again My wife doesn't watch football, but Sunday mornings, during football season, she always asks who the Saints are playing, and after the game, she asks how they did.



Back in 2009, after the Saints beat Washington in the improbable way they beat them, in OT, she asked me how they did, and I said "baby, they just can't lose". She started laughing, but I was like "no, seriously, they can't lose." Never had that feeling about the Saints before... Crusader, AsylumGuido, SmashMouth and 1 others like this.