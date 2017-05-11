|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-19-2017, 09:29 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,937
Blog Entries: 28
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 36
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-19-2017, 09:38 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,590
|
Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
I would prefer "classic" over the word "vintage".
|11-19-2017, 09:41 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,962
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
Vintage is an understatement for Brees.
Final 2 Drives of Regulation
Comp - Att - 11-11
Pass yards 164
TD-Int 2-0
Passer Rating 158.3
You can't play any better than this. That's clutch.
|11-19-2017, 09:47 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,937
Blog Entries: 28
|
Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
Sling was giving Free Preview to Showtime channel three weeks ago and I watched an Inside the NFL segment which was awful...
But discussing the Top 3 Quarterbacks you want on a final drive Boomer Esiason was shocked Phil Simms dismissed Brees from that Top 3...
I'd love to hear what Simms would have to say now if they actually gave more than 30 secs during the Saints segment...
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|