Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington

Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
I would prefer "classic" over the word "vintage".
Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
Vintage is an understatement for Brees.
Final 2 Drives of Regulation

Comp - Att - 11-11
Pass yards 164
TD-Int 2-0
Passer Rating 158.3

You can't play any better than this. That's clutch.
Re: Vintage Drew Brees performance brings Saints back in historic fashion to beat Washington
Sling was giving Free Preview to Showtime channel three weeks ago and I watched an Inside the NFL segment which was awful...

But discussing the Top 3 Quarterbacks you want on a final drive Boomer Esiason was shocked Phil Simms dismissed Brees from that Top 3...

I'd love to hear what Simms would have to say now if they actually gave more than 30 secs during the Saints segment...
