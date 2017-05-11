Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
What is Lattimores Status?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Steep drop off when he went down. Will he play vs. lambs?...

Old 11-19-2017, 10:15 PM   #1
xan
What is Lattimores Status?
Steep drop off when he went down. Will he play vs. lambs?
Old 11-19-2017, 10:18 PM   #2
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
Originally Posted by xan View Post
Steep drop off when he went down. Will he play vs. lambs?
Too early to tell. It'll be Wednesday before we get any official status.

We need Lattimore, Klien, and Vaccaro back in the lineup.

SFIAH
Old 11-19-2017, 10:25 PM   #3
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
I read a post on Nola that a fan who attended the game said he spotted him jumping up and down like crazy after the winning FG in OT.

I think he'll play on Sunday. Wait, I guarantee it .

The less I see Devante Harris out on those boundaries, the better. He's a liability.
K Major
Old 11-19-2017, 10:46 PM   #4
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
According to the man himself...


We just have to pray that its not something that nags at him the remainder of the season.
ChrisXVI
Old 11-19-2017, 10:58 PM   #5
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
Sterling Moore remains unsigned it looks like.

SmashMouth
