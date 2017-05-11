|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Steep drop off when he went down. Will he play vs. lambs?...
|
|
|
|11-19-2017, 10:18 PM
|#2
|
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,930
|
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
|11-19-2017, 10:25 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,963
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
I read a post on Nola that a fan who attended the game said he spotted him jumping up and down like crazy after the winning FG in OT.
I think he'll play on Sunday. Wait, I guarantee it .
The less I see Devante Harris out on those boundaries, the better. He's a liability.
|11-19-2017, 10:58 PM
|#5
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,625
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: What is Lattimores Status?
Sterling Moore remains unsigned it looks like.
https://twitter.com/sterlingmoore?lang=en
|
|
|
|
