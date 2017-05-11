|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|
|
|11-20-2017, 09:12 AM
Threaded by cmike
Done. ACL
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, pass-rusher Alex Okafor suffered a torn Achilles and is lost for the season.
Okafor was carted off late during yesterdays win over Washington.
Saints pass-rusher Alex Okafor out for season with torn Achilles ProFootballTalk
|11-20-2017, 09:13 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Dammit!!
Next man up.
Who do we have?
|11-20-2017, 09:18 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Muhammad. Step on up.
|11-20-2017, 09:24 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
|11-20-2017, 09:26 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Devastating. Hes been phenomenal. His run defense has been borderline elite. Thats going to be a tough loss to deal with.
|11-20-2017, 09:32 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Huge loss.
|11-20-2017, 09:44 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Okafor got his hands up. Hope he can he coach 'em up from the hospital.
|11-20-2017, 09:47 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Maybe we can sign someone off of Philly's practice squad.
|11-20-2017, 09:56 AM
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
That really sucks. Gotta feel for the guy too, he was doing so good
