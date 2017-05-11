Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Okafor Done For The Season!!!

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, pass-rusher Alex Okafor suffered a torn Achilles and is lost for the season. Okafor was carted off late during yesterdays win over Washington.

Done. ACL

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, pass-rusher Alex Okafor suffered a torn Achilles and is lost for the season.
Okafor was carted off late during yesterdays win over Washington.

Saints pass-rusher Alex Okafor out for season with torn Achilles  ProFootballTalk
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Dammit!!

Next man up.

Who do we have?
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Muhammad. Step on up.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Originally Posted by cmike
Muhammad. Step on up.
And we have Kikaha too.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Devastating. Hes been phenomenal. His run defense has been borderline elite. Thats going to be a tough loss to deal with.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
This will hurt.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Huge loss.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Okafor got his hands up. Hope he can he coach 'em up from the hospital.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
Maybe we can sign someone off of Philly's practice squad.
Re: Okafor Done For The Season!!!
That really sucks. Gotta feel for the guy too, he was doing so good
