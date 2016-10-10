hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 29 Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala. 2 p.m. (ESPN)

South Carolina (6-6) vs. South Florida (10-2)



Marlon Mack RB South Florida 5106 205 4.54 #5 JJr

low-risk, high reward.? Possesses a rare patience in a RB that simply cannot be taught, and is a product of pure instinct. This allows him to be one of the most flexible RB in the draft. Zone-runs, delays, single back and running behind a lead blocker, fits various schemes without a hitch. Powerful light-footed shifty running back that blocks well and can be a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. A patient, one cut runner with great open-field moves and the straight-line speed to take away angles down the sideline



Deatrick Nicholas CB South Florida 5095 189 4.47 #3 Jr

plays bigger than his size in the red zone, is adequately aggressive in run support and ruthlessly attacks the football when tackling. special team gunner?



Darius English DE South Carolina 6052 2401 4.77 #5 rSr

Quickness and versatility. smooth athlete, looking decent when dropping a little into shallow zones and working in space. The effort is pretty good when chasing in pursuit. But the lack of strength and physicality results in being comfortably controlled for the most part in his primary role as a pass rusher. under-performing and under-achieving?



T.J. Holloman ILB South Carolina 6022 240 4.78 #11 rSr

active solid all round linebacker. doesnt truly excel in an area. smart player with good read & react skills.



Rico McWilliams CB South Carolina 6022 240 4.78 #1 rSr

solid disciplined cornerback and that is about it



Bryson Allen-Williams OLB South Carolina 6005 230 #4 Jr

potential future draft pick



Kelsey Griffin, DT South Carolina 6015 302 5.12 #94 Sr

Marquavius Lewis DE South Carolina 6036 270 4.78 #8 Sr

Jordan Diggs SS South Carolina 6001 211 4.63 #42 rSr,



Skai Moore OLB South Carolina 6021 218 4.65 #10 Sr

could red shirt and take another year. herniated disk in his neck required fusion surgery



Belk

Charlotte, N.C. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5)



Bucky Hodges TE Virgina Tech 6061 245 4.78 #7 rJr

solid hands athleticism and solid speed for a man this big. great speed is O.J. Howard 4.57. Jake Butt 4.74. Now that the great speed hype is proper perspective. Athleticism is his main selling point along with good hands. Blocking is not his strong suite.



Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech 6012 190 4.49 #1 Jr

Quality do-it-all #2 Receiver Electric he does a good job getting open deep because he is a skilled, crafty route runner. hands are quite impressive. One of the more refined receiving talents as he is a quality route-runners that can make the underneath, intermediate, and deep catches. Oddly enough a feisty as a blocker and as a runner after the catch. Contribute immediately?



Brandon Facyson CB Virginia Tech 6011 191 4.52 #31 Jr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect man-on-man coverage is outstanding. Outside or inside it is hard not talk about him as one of the bast in the draft. Can stay healthy? This seems to be the huge cloud over his draft stock. Leg injuries cost him most of 2014 but he managed to start all 13 games in 2015 despite several other lingering injuries. Medical evaluation is huge for him.



Sam Rogers FB Virginia Tech 5095 228 4.80 #45 Sr

mismatch weapon? 58 receptions for 719 yards? Thrown a touchdown pass solid blocker. walk-on



Ken Ekanem DE Virginia Tech 6025 255 4.82 #4 rSr

Lacks desired size/speed numbers but very productive in college. Could end up a designated pass rusher/special teams player



Chuck Clark FS Virginia Tech 5115 204 4.57 #19 rSr

CB to FS continue to develop? Prime PS candidate.



Deatrich Wise DE Arkansas 6045 271 4.84 #48 rSr

situational pass-rusher.whose run defense show promise as a DE in a 4-3 defense or an OLB in a 3-4 defense.



Dan Skipper OT Arkansas 6091 319 5.43 #70 Sr

3 year starter moving from right tackle to left tackle for his senior season. A 6'9" OT is wild and hard to imagine. But what is amazing about the guy is His skills to be able to get down and effectively use his hands against shorter defensive linemen. Guys this big should not be so flexible. advantage and disadvantage can be seen while playing. Mostly it appears to be an advantage. Oh he is a kick blocker as well so he doubles as a DT/ST player.



Jeremiah Ledbetter DT/ DE Arkansas 6031 280 4.91 #17 Sr

Josh Liddell FS Arkansas 6005 210 4.67 #17 Sr

JaMichael Winston DE Arkansas 6031 280 4.91 #40 Sr

Taiwan Johnson DT Arkansas 6021 284 4.97 #33 Sr

Brooks Ellis ILB Arkansas 6015 245 4.87 #26 Sr

Jared Collins CB Arkansas 5106 172 4.49 #52 Sr



Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Colorado (10-3) vs. Oklahoma State (9-3)



Chidobe Awuzie CB Colorado 5113 205 4.56 #4 Sr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect Production interceptions, pass breakups is all there. The ability to hang with speedsters while also battling big tight ends has been proven. But his run support is superb.



Tedric Thompson SS Colorado 5115 203 4.56 #9 Sr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect Fluid hard-hitting athlete with the versatile to play not only SS and FS but CB as well. Thompson was all over the ball as he led the conference with 7 interceptions and 18 pass breakups He is a player who can be violent at the line of scrimmage or responsible 20 yards off the ball.



Jimmy Gilbert OLB Colorado 6036 225 4.74 #98 Sr

"Under the Radar" "Potential Steal" "Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect" size/speed ball of clay has surpassed expectations as not only a pass rusher but a run defender as well. I like this summary best "finally transitioning his athletic skill into football production" He is an unsung hero in Colorado winning season this year



Ahkello Witherspoon CB/FS Colorado 6021 195 4.59 #23 rSr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect Raw but has a rare combination of size, ball skills and instincts to work with. breakout one year wonder?



Josh Toupu DT Colorado 6011 325 5.22 #55 rSr

Late round steal? He ain't pretty nor are his stats all fluffy and loaded with glamorous stats. Like Gilbert his presence goes vastly unnoticed in Colorado's winning season What he does he does as good as any player in the country. He eats up double teams all game long. When left one on one he is always beat his man. Tupou is strong, explosive and adept at making plays on the ball or occupying blockers. NT/DT



Sefo Liufau QB Colorado 6032 230 4.76 #13 Sr

"Potential Steal" Unlike most dual threat QB Sefo looks to throw first and run as a last resort as his numbers indicate. 2,171 yards (62.8% completions) with an 11/6 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 494 yards and seven touchdowns. Has a slight hitch in his quick release mechanics, but otherwise, his controlled release has allowed him stellar velocity control. perimeter and down field placement. The biggest knock on him is kind of old but a valid one that through his play this he has shown great strides in correcting. That knock is, late to react and doesnt possess high-level anticipation. He is now a kid you can work with.



Jordan Sterns FS Oklahoma State 6002 200 4.55 Sr

Hybrid corner/safety position, good in run support and roams well but could be using his 6-foot frame better when matched up on the line of scrimmage. He sheds blockers and attacks like a linebacker.



Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma State 6021 310 5.07 #96 rJr

Under the Radar quietly a force in the middle. He has the ability to make some nice plays, some penetrating moves and has quick feet. Concerns? gap responsibilities and chipping off blockers 3-4DE? good upside to develop. sky is the limit?



Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma State 6036 235 4.77 #2 Jr

block of clay? all the physical tools ideal size and bulk, strong-armed to make all the throws. stiff thrower who features a long throwing motion very mechanical. Inconsistent. Plays with the ball before throwing probably more than any QB in college. Trying to get a grip?



Ashton Lampkin CB Oklahoma State 5106 190 4.40 #6 rSr

Lampkin isn't huge but is quick twitch and has blazing speed. Rarely get fooled in zone coverage



Blake Jarwin TE Oklahoma State 6042 248 4.76 #47 rSr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect Nice combination of size, speed and ball skills. measurables and long-term potential as a nice underneath complement but probably not big enough to play on the line.



Chris Carson RB Oklahoma State 6005 215 4.52 #32 Sr

Square peg round hole? Great power determination and athleticism. Solid option out of the backfield 5.8 YPC on 115 attempts during his three years. Spread offense may have not been the smartest choice for him.



James Washington WR Oklahoma State 5115 205 4.56 #28 Jr

returning to Oklahoma big-bodied target who has a knack for making big plays down the field. athleticism good speed track ability. Concern? limited route tree ( spread offense) effort as a blocker and ability to read coverages