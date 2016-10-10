|
Home: Atl TB Car Chi Det Pats Jets Skins Away: Atl TB Car Pack Vikings Bills Miami - London Rams 7-9 again?
|
|
2017 Saints Schedule
Home:
Atl
TB
Car
Chi
Det
Pats
Jets
Skins
Away:
Atl
TB
Car
Pack
Vikings
Bills
Miami - London
Rams
7-9 again?
|
Re: 2017 Saints Schedule
Only if we field another M*A*S*H unit on defense!
Re: 2017 Saints Schedule
Hmmm I think I'll wait till August to make my predictions
Re: 2017 Saints Schedule
Re: 2017 Saints Schedule
|
