this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Asked later if the Saints would have an edge in free agency, Fairley said they would. "Of course you know I want to be back here, and I'm trying to get back here," he said. Nick Fairley 'of course' wants ...
SaintsWillWin
Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints
Asked later if the Saints would have an edge in free agency, Fairley said they would.
"Of course you know I want to be back here, and I'm trying to get back here," he said.
Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints | NOLA.com
