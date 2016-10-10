Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints

Asked later if the Saints would have an edge in free agency, Fairley said they would. "Of course you know I want to be back here, and I'm trying to get back here," he said.

Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints
Asked later if the Saints would have an edge in free agency, Fairley said they would.

"Of course you know I want to be back here, and I'm trying to get back here," he said.

Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints | NOLA.com
