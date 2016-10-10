Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints

Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; &quot;I see myself being here, I mean, I really do,&quot; said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. &quot;I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.* &quot;I see myself growing ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-03-2017, 11:29 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,378
Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints
"I see myself being here, I mean, I really do," said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. "I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.*

"I see myself growing with these guys and just doing something special, so I don't look at myself necessarily as a free agent even though my contract is coming to an end. I have full intentions on coming back."*

Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints | NOLA.com
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sean Payton tells WWL Radio: My plan is definitely to be back here" | Nick Fairley 'of course' wants to re-sign with Saints »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/80965-versatile-cornerback-sterling-moore-has-full-intentions-returning-saints.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-03-2017 11:59 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:07 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts