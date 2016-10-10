|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; "I see myself being here, I mean, I really do," said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. "I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.* "I see myself growing ...
|01-03-2017, 11:29 PM
|#1
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,378
Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints
"I see myself being here, I mean, I really do," said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. "I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.*
"I see myself growing with these guys and just doing something special, so I don't look at myself necessarily as a free agent even though my contract is coming to an end. I have full intentions on coming back."*
Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints | NOLA.com
