Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints



Versatile cornerback Sterling Moore has 'full intentions' on returning to Saints | NOLA.com "I see myself being here, I mean, I really do," said Moore, who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. "I tell the coaches that I see myself being here.*"I see myself growing with these guys and just doing something special, so I don't look at myself necessarily as a free agent even though my contract is coming to an end. I have full intentions on coming back."*