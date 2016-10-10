Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Terrelle Pryor now has 1,000-yard seasons receiving and passing | ProFootballTalk...

Old 01-05-2017, 10:18 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,675
Blog Entries: 29
Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
Terrelle Pryor now has 1,000-yard seasons receiving and passing | ProFootballTalk
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-05-2017, 10:29 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,565
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
Pryor and Cooks on the field together would add a lot of speed. You'd definitely be stretching the field vertically. He's also a big body. Give us an option for those trick plays Payton likes because Pryor can definitely throw the rock. I wouldn't mind.
rezburna is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-05-2017, 10:31 AM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 3,818
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
Why? Pryor's a head case.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-05-2017, 10:43 AM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,469
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
He's seemed to pull it together finally, but could we really afford him? I think Cleveland's gonna make it tough for anyone else to pick him up.
Seer1 is online now   Reply With Quote
