|01-05-2017, 10:18 AM
Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
|01-05-2017, 10:29 AM
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
Pryor and Cooks on the field together would add a lot of speed. You'd definitely be stretching the field vertically. He's also a big body. Give us an option for those trick plays Payton likes because Pryor can definitely throw the rock. I wouldn't mind.
|01-05-2017, 10:31 AM
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
Why? Pryor's a head case.
|01-05-2017, 10:43 AM
Re: Terrelle Pryor as a Saint WR... should we?
He's seemed to pull it together finally, but could we really afford him? I think Cleveland's gonna make it tough for anyone else to pick him up.
