Newsday mock draft mocks DE Derek Barnett to Saints



New season, same old issues on defense for New Orleans. The Saints ranked last in pass yards allowed per game (273.8), and much of it was due to an anemic pass rush that ranked sixth-worst with 30 sacks. They need another edge rusher to take the pressure off Cameron Jordan. Derek Barnett has good size at 6-3 and 265 pounds and can rush the passer from either side of the line, using active hands to shed blockers and disrupt plays in the backfield. A lot of his production at Tennessee is due to the Vols' aggressive style of defense, so he'll need to prove he can transcend scheme fit, but the technique and talent are there.



