Past Saints Number 11 Picks

Russell Erxleben Shawn Knight Alex Molden Is this an omen of some sorts? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...nd_draft_picks

01-06-2017, 10:15 AM   #1
Past Saints Number 11 Picks
Russell Erxleben
Shawn Knight
Alex Molden


Is this an omen of some sorts?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...nd_draft_picks
halloween 65 likes this.
01-06-2017, 10:21 AM   #2
Re: Past Saints Number 11 Picks
Looking at that, we may be in trouble?
