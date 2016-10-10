|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Russell Erxleben Shawn Knight Alex Molden Is this an omen of some sorts? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...nd_draft_picks...
|01-06-2017, 10:15 AM
|#1
Past Saints Number 11 Picks
Russell Erxleben
Shawn Knight
Alex Molden
Is this an omen of some sorts?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...nd_draft_picks
|01-06-2017, 10:21 AM
|#2
Re: Past Saints Number 11 Picks
Looking at that, we may be in trouble?
