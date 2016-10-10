Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...

halloween 65 1000 Posts +

There was word that Joseph would not retain Wade Phillips, so some of the Denver assistants might be available if the Saints are interested... In other news ...DENVER – The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources.Joseph is expected to receive a multi-year offer, and if so, will accept. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interviewed with general manager John Elway and the search committee for four hours on Tuesday followed by a long dinner at Elway’s in Cherry Creek. The meetings went well enough for the Broncos to push forward in the process, leaving Joseph prepared to remain in Denver for the final stages of negotiations rather than fly to San Diego for an interview on Wednesday afternoon.There was word that Joseph would not retain Wade Phillips, so some of themight be available if the Saints are interested... Maybe the stars are lining up after all? Can't believe their not keeping Phillips... huh.