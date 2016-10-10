Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...

Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; In other news ... DENVER  The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources. Joseph is ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 01-11-2017, 02:45 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 5,730
Blog Entries: 1
Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...
In other news ...

DENVER  The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources.

Joseph is expected to receive a multi-year offer, and if so, will accept. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interviewed with general manager John Elway and the search committee for four hours on Tuesday followed by a long dinner at Elways in Cherry Creek. The meetings went well enough for the Broncos to push forward in the process, leaving Joseph prepared to remain in Denver for the final stages of negotiations rather than fly to San Diego for an interview on Wednesday afternoon.

Broncos pushing to close deal with Vance Joseph as next head coach - 7NEWS Denver TheDenverChannel.com

There was word that Joseph would not retain Wade Phillips, so some of the Denver assistants might be available if the Saints are interested...
"There is no great genius without a mixture of madness." - Aristotle
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 01-11-2017, 03:12 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,412
Re: Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
In other news ...

DENVER – The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources.

Joseph is expected to receive a multi-year offer, and if so, will accept. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interviewed with general manager John Elway and the search committee for four hours on Tuesday followed by a long dinner at Elway’s in Cherry Creek. The meetings went well enough for the Broncos to push forward in the process, leaving Joseph prepared to remain in Denver for the final stages of negotiations rather than fly to San Diego for an interview on Wednesday afternoon.

Broncos pushing to close deal with Vance Joseph as next head coach - 7NEWS Denver TheDenverChannel.com

There was word that Joseph would not retain Wade Phillips, so some of the Denver assistants might be available if the Saints are interested...
Maybe the stars are lining up after all? Can't believe their not keeping Phillips... huh.
halloween 65 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Defensive Tackle Nick Fairley is Priority #1 | Senior Bowl Watch List »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81051-broncos-expected-make-offer-vance-joseph.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 01-11-2017 03:09 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:33 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts