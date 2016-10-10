|
In other news ... DENVER The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources. Joseph is ...
|01-11-2017, 02:45 PM
Broncos expected to make offer to Vance Joseph...
In other news ...
DENVER The Broncos are meeting with Vance Joseph on Wednesday morning at Dove Valley, moving aggressively to close a deal with him to become their next head coach, according to multiple NFL sources.
Joseph is expected to receive a multi-year offer, and if so, will accept. The Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interviewed with general manager John Elway and the search committee for four hours on Tuesday followed by a long dinner at Elways in Cherry Creek. The meetings went well enough for the Broncos to push forward in the process, leaving Joseph prepared to remain in Denver for the final stages of negotiations rather than fly to San Diego for an interview on Wednesday afternoon.
Broncos pushing to close deal with Vance Joseph as next head coach - 7NEWS Denver TheDenverChannel.com
There was word that Joseph would not retain Wade Phillips, so some of the Denver assistants might be available if the Saints are interested...
|
Originally Posted by K MajorMaybe the stars are lining up after all? Can't believe their not keeping Phillips... huh.
