Exposed-The Secret Life of Drew Brees

To those who know him, Drew Christopher Brees comes across as an honest and upright man. He has a great image in the NFL, which he tries to uphold. The truth is, he has a dirty little secret. Hes been living a double life and hiding his true identity from the NFL and its fans, for quite some time now.

To those who know him, Drew Christopher Brees comes across as an honest and upright man. He has a great image in the NFL, which he tries to uphold. The truth is, he has a dirty little secret. Hes been living a double life and hiding his true identity from the NFL and its fans, for quite some time now.

Its time we expose him for what he truly is

Brees has lead the NFL in passing yards five out of the last six years. In 2013 he was second to Peyton Manning with 5,162 yards.

In the entire history of the NFL, there have been only 9 seasons in which a quarterback has thrown for at least 5,000 yards. Brees has 5 of them and 4 other guys have one each. That means he has had one more 5,000 yard season then all the other QBs in the NFL combined.





Only 25 quarterbacks have ever thrown for over 4,429 in a season. Brees has averaged that in his eleven years in New Orleans. Eleven quarterbacks have thrown for at least 37 TDs in a single season. Brees has averaged that as a Saint.

To put it into perspective, Montana, who many consider the greatest quarterback of all time, never threw for more than 3,944 yards. Brees who barely ever gets mentioned hasnt thrown for less than 4,388 in the past eleven seasons, which is an NFL record, and that was in 15 games.

Not a bad run for a guy who is too short to play as a pro quarterback in the NFL and whos best wide receiver was an undrafted free agent who nobody had heard of until Brees turned him into a stud.

Yet, this guy had never been rewarded an MVP and people laugh when I say he is the best quarterback of this generation and on his way to being the best of all time.



