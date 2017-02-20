K Major Site Donor

New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers



Turnover is a word that best describes the linebacker position for the New Orleans Saints in 2016.



The Saints were projected to open the regular season with James Laurinaitis anchoring the middle after signing a three-year deal during free agency, Dannell Ellerbe at the weak side position and Stephone Anthony at the strong side.



Those scenarios didn't work out, however.



Zach Brown name has come up quite a bit this off season. Maybe he lands in NO? And yes, I'm all in on drafting Reuben Foster if he is there at #11.



