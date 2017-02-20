Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Turnover is a word that best describes the linebacker position for the New Orleans Saints in 2016. The Saints were projected to open the regular season with James Laurinaitis anchoring the middle after signing a three-year deal during free agency, ...

New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers


Turnover is a word that best describes the linebacker position for the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

The Saints were projected to open the regular season with James Laurinaitis anchoring the middle after signing a three-year deal during free agency, Dannell Ellerbe at the weak side position and Stephone Anthony at the strong side.

Those scenarios didn't work out, however.

Zach Brown name has come up quite a bit this off season. Maybe he lands in NO? And yes, I'm all in on drafting Reuben Foster if he is there at #11.

Full story:New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers | NOLA.com
Losers assemble in small groups & complain, winners assemble as a team & find ways to win.."  Bill Parcels
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers
I'm liking Cunningham in the draft more and more. We finally got a really good lb. coach that knows talent and I'm expecting him to turn the unit around for a change.
K Major likes this.
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers
I'm liking Cunningham in the draft more and more. We finally got a really good lb. coach that knows talent and I'm expecting him to turn the unit around for a change.
I like Zach as well. Where do you think he lands in the draft? Day two (second rd)? From the tape I've seen, he is good in both pass and run coverage. Love his size too.

Like you said, with proper coaching this kid could be a stud.
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers
I am sticking with my tier of not listed LB in A.J. Klein as the best buy in FA.

Draft? plenty of ways to upgrade.
Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 6005 236 4.72 #10 rSR
Zach Cunningham MLB/OLB Vanderbilt 6032 230 4.74 #41 rJr

Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple 6014 237 4.54 #58 rSr
Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 253 4.67 #22 rJr
.J. Watt OLB/DE/TE Wisconsin 6042 243 4.65 #42 rJr
Harold Landry DE/OLB Boston College 6026 250 4.78 #7 Jr

Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston 6021 240 4.67 #81 Sr
Marquel Lee ILB/OLB Wake Forest 6026 240 4.76 #8 Sr
Jimmy Gilbert OLB Colorado 6036 225 4.74 #98 Sr
Langi Harvey ILB/SLB/FB BYU 6015 252 4.77 #21 rSr
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers
I like Zach as well. Where do you think he lands in the draft? Day two (second rd)? From the tape I've seen, he is good in both pass and run coverage. Love his size too.

Like you said, with proper coaching this kid could be a stud.
I don't know where he lands with the underware olympics going on but the only knock on him is he likes to tackle high which is very coorectable with a coach like Nolan. Size, speed, instict, and motor isn't any problem.
Re: New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Linebackers
I am sticking with my tier of not listed LB in A.J. Klein as the best buy in FA.

Draft? plenty of ways to upgrade.
Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 6005 236 4.72 #10 rSR
Zach Cunningham MLB/OLB Vanderbilt 6032 230 4.74 #41 rJr

Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple 6014 237 4.54 #58 rSr
Ryan Anderson OLB Alabama 6021 253 4.67 #22 rJr
.J. Watt OLB/DE/TE Wisconsin 6042 243 4.65 #42 rJr
Harold Landry DE/OLB Boston College 6026 250 4.78 #7 Jr

Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston 6021 240 4.67 #81 Sr
Marquel Lee ILB/OLB Wake Forest 6026 240 4.76 #8 Sr
Jimmy Gilbert OLB Colorado 6036 225 4.74 #98 Sr
Langi Harvey ILB/SLB/FB BYU 6015 252 4.77 #21 rSr
Cunningham would be my top choice followed by Bowser on the outside. I like instictive types and they fit that bill. I would love Klein in the middle.
