Saints Historic Picks at #11...

Well the Saints have no history of drafting actual NFL players at #11... And this year may be no better.... I sure hope the 4th is the charm. Can Lattimore put his hamstring issues behind him? History says he won't

Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Well the Saints have no history of drafting actual NFL players at #11...
And this year may be no better.... I sure hope the 4th is the charm.

Can Lattimore put his hamstring issues behind him? History says he won't and
the freaking 32nd pick won't get on the field this year and he had hip surgery... WTF.

This draft could be a complete disaster. Here is hoping the next 3 picks fix everything.

1979 11 Russell Erxleben Placekicker Texas
1987 11 Shawn Knight Defensive tackle Brigham Young
1996 11 Alex Molden Defensive back Oregon

Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Need some bouncing tits to thread repair this.
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Yeah what does the history under different coaches and GMs have anything to do with our current ones?

Wait....Willsaints murdered FF and is posting under his name!!!!

Aaaaagggghhhh!!!!
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Originally Posted by jnormand View Post
Yeah what does the history under different coaches and GMs have anything to do with our current ones?

Wait....Willsaints murdered FF and is posting under his name!!!!

Aaaaagggghhhh!!!!
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall)

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Teams chasing defensive players have to be giddy at the offense-heavy top 10. Without having to move up the board at all, the Saints managed to land the top prospect at a position of extreme need. Lattimore could have landed in the top five (as many predicted he would, with Tennessee) and no one would have batted an eye. Hes a physical cornerback who can live on an island but who also will step up and help against the run. The Saints try to fix their secondary seemingly every season. This might finally get them there.​ GRADE: A
...
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Originally Posted by jnormand View Post
Yeah what does the history under different coaches and GMs have anything to do with our current ones?

Wait....Willsaints murdered FF and is posting under his name!!!!

Aaaaagggghhhh!!!!
The nerve of that freaking cork soaker.

Need some bouncing tits to thread repair this.
Need some bouncing tits to thread repair this.
DRAFT REPAIR ON IN FULL MODE
If you get tired of this, something is wrong with you.



Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Originally Posted by foreverfan View Post
The nerve of that freaking cork soaker.



DRAFT REPAIR IN FULL MODE - ON



FULL AIN'T THE WORD FOR THOSE BAD BOYS!
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
"History says he wont"...

I don't get that statement.

We got the best CB in the draft (that is not disputed by anyone who knows ****) and we landed the best OT in the draft... there are still 3 DEs that I would like to snag, at least 1 will be available at 42.

Let's give our draft team/scout team some credit. Since getting rid of Pace and the loony toons the draft has been good.
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Originally Posted by blackangold View Post
Let's give our draft team/scout team some credit. Since getting rid of Pace and the loony toons the draft has been good.
And just look at what the Bears did last night to prove the point about Pace
