Saints Historic Picks at #11...

And this year may be no better.... I sure hope the 4th is the charm.



Can Lattimore put his hamstring issues behind him? History says he won't and

the freaking 32nd pick won't get on the field this year and he had hip surgery... WTF.



This draft could be a complete disaster. Here is hoping the next 3 picks fix everything.



Placekicker Texas

Defensive tackle Brigham Young

Defensive back Oregon



