|04-28-2017, 10:10 AM
|#1
10,000+ Posts!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,841
Blog Entries: 5
Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Well the Saints have no history of drafting actual NFL players at #11...
And this year may be no better.... I sure hope the 4th is the charm.
Can Lattimore put his hamstring issues behind him? History says he won't and
the freaking 32nd pick won't get on the field this year and he had hip surgery... WTF.
This draft could be a complete disaster. Here is hoping the next 3 picks fix everything.
1979 11 Russell Erxleben Placekicker Texas
1987 11 Shawn Knight Defensive tackle Brigham Young
1996 11 Alex Molden Defensive back Oregon
Last edited by foreverfan; 04-28-2017 at 02:51 PM..
|04-28-2017, 10:45 AM
|#2
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,166
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Need some bouncing tits to thread repair this.
|04-28-2017, 10:52 AM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,152
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Yeah what does the history under different coaches and GMs have anything to do with our current ones?
Wait....Willsaints murdered FF and is posting under his name!!!!
Aaaaagggghhhh!!!!
|04-28-2017, 11:17 AM
|#4
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,375
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
|04-28-2017, 11:20 AM
|#5
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,375
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
|04-28-2017, 11:30 AM
|#6
10,000+ Posts!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,841
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
Originally Posted by jnormandThe nerve of that freaking cork soaker.
If you get tired of this, something is wrong with you.
Last edited by foreverfan; 04-28-2017 at 03:08 PM..
|04-28-2017, 03:31 PM
|#9
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,346
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
"History says he wont"...
I don't get that statement.
We got the best CB in the draft (that is not disputed by anyone who knows ****) and we landed the best OT in the draft... there are still 3 DEs that I would like to snag, at least 1 will be available at 42.
Let's give our draft team/scout team some credit. Since getting rid of Pace and the loony toons the draft has been good.
|04-28-2017, 04:32 PM
|#10
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,375
Re: Saints Historic Picks at #11...
