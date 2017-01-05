WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

New Orleans Saints' plan to fix linebacker woes: More is better - NFC South- ESPN METAIRIE, La. -- For the New Orleans Saints revamped linebacker corps, it feels a lot like Whos at Mike, Whats at Will and I Dont Knows at Sam.But the crowded competition should begin to sort itself out Tuesday as the Saints kick off four weeks of OTA and minicamp practices.Even new linebackers coach Mike Nolan seems to agree that the linebacker depth chart is one of the most intriguing mysteries of the Saints offseason.Nolan was asked during rookie minicamp, Do you have any idea  And before the question was even finished, Nolan interjected,  how its gonna work out?No, not at all, Nolan answered. And Im glad about that because the competition is gonna be there for some time.