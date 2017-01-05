Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
ESPN: Coby Fleener more comfortable, hopes for better in Year 2 with Saints

05-27-2017, 08:41 AM
ESPN: Coby Fleener more comfortable, hopes for better in Year 2 with Saints
05-27-2017, 09:06 AM
Re: ESPN: Coby Fleener more comfortable, hopes for better in Year 2 with Saints
lets hope so we still have that god awful contract to deal with and next years draft has little to offer as a way out. Big reason I wanted OJ Howard as an escape clause.
