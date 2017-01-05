Saints plan to be 'smart' with Hau'oli Kikaha's Return...

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; When I was real young, a knee tear was the end; but even with today's medical advancements, three sure seems insurmountable... Still, am pulling for the guy, just think he needs to be in a 3-4 and not down on ...
|05-28-2017, 06:52 PM
Threaded by jeanpierre
When I was real young, a knee tear was the end; but even with today's medical advancements, three sure seems insurmountable...
Still, am pulling for the guy, just think he needs to be in a 3-4 and not down on the line where he has to anchor on that knee...
In D.A.'s 4-3, he needs to play WLB if he's unable to cover TEs effectively...
