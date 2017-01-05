Saints plan to be 'smart' with Hau'oli Kikaha's Return...

Threaded by jeanpierre Site Donor 2015 Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Thibodaux Posts: 14,245

Blog Entries: 25 Rating: (0 votes - average) When I was real young, a knee tear was the end; but even with today's medical advancements, three sure seems insurmountable...



Still, am pulling for the guy, just think he needs to be in a 3-4 and not down on the line where he has to anchor on that knee...



In D.A.'s 4-3, he needs to play WLB if he's unable to cover TEs effectively...



Twitter