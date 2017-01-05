|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF... Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit. We've ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-30-2017, 04:20 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,386
|
Nate Stupar
So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF...
Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit.
We've seen him play very well in coverage and blitz effectively. Should Stupar be taken more seriously as a potential starter? He checks all the boxes for what we need at the vacant Sam LB spot.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-30-2017, 04:22 PM
|#2
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,476
|
Re: Nate Stupar
Not to mention; he's not too shabby on special teams!
|05-30-2017, 04:26 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,278
Blog Entries: 25
|
Re: Nate Stupar
Originally Posted by ChrisXVIYou may now drop your mic...
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82922-nate-stupar.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Nate Stupar
|This thread
|Refback
|05-30-2017 04:50 PM
|1