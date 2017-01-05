Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Nate Stupar

Nate Stupar

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF... Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit. We've ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 2 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-30-2017, 04:20 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,386
Nate Stupar
So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF...



Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit.

We've seen him play very well in coverage and blitz effectively. Should Stupar be taken more seriously as a potential starter? He checks all the boxes for what we need at the vacant Sam LB spot.
SmashMouth and jeanpierre like this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-30-2017, 04:22 PM   #2
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,476
Re: Nate Stupar
Not to mention; he's not too shabby on special teams!
|Mitch| is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-30-2017, 04:26 PM   #3
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,278
Blog Entries: 25
Re: Nate Stupar
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF...

Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit.

We've seen him play very well in coverage and blitz effectively. Should Stupar be taken more seriously as a potential starter? He checks all the boxes for what we need at the vacant Sam LB spot.
You may now drop your mic...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints molding Michael Thomas into their version of Julio Jones | Intel on Saints 1st Round Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82922-nate-stupar.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Nate Stupar This thread Refback 05-30-2017 04:50 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:25 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts