ChrisXVI 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Aug 2011 Location: Madison, WI Posts: 4,386

Nate Stupar







Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit.



We've seen him play very well in coverage and blitz effectively. Should Stupar be taken more seriously as a potential starter? He checks all the boxes for what we need at the vacant Sam LB spot. So I came acrossed this graphic from PFF...Apparently Nate Stupar was a top 10 run-stopping OLB last season. It seems to me though that he's one of the forgotten men in our attempt to rebuild the LB unit.We've seen him play very well in coverage and blitz effectively. Should Stupar be taken more seriously as a potential starter? He checks all the boxes for what we need at the vacant Sam LB spot. SmashMouth and jeanpierre like this.