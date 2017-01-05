|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints positional battles: Wide receiver The New Orleans Saints are an interesting team to say the least. Despite having a 7-9 record last year, the team has come a long way since then. The Saints have made several improvements during ...
|
|
06-01-2017, 08:45 AM
LB Mentallity
Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
The New Orleans Saints are an interesting team to say the least.
Despite having a 7-9 record last year, the team has come a long way since then. The Saints have made several improvements during this offseason, which in hopes will improve the team. Adding talent such as RB Adrian Peterson, DE Alex Okafor, and CB Marshon Lattimore, the New Orleans Saints want to improve.
The Saints acquired several players during the offseason. Those players will fight for certain positions on the roster. Fans wouldn’t consider it an improvement if the Saints hadn’t added new players. Needless to say, this offseason will be very exciting. Now, get ready Who Dat Nation! This week’s article I’ll be covering one of the top positional roster battles to look for, the 5th wide receiver spot.
If the New Orleans Saints end up rolling with five wide receivers whom many, including myself, project the team to do, then this position could become very interesting this offseason. After the departure of former Saint and now New England Patriot WR Brandin Cooks, this position group shifted a bit. Regardless, The competition for the 5th and final receiver spot on the team will be very intriguing to watch.
Let’s take a look at who’s already projected to make the team, and start for the Saints.
Michael Thomas – WR1
When it comes to being a dynamic threat to the team you play for, then look no further than Michael Thomas. Michael Thomas looks to improve after already having a phenomenal rookie season last year. After compiling 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns, Thomas still believes he has room for improvement. The rookie standout now in his second year has become more than a reliable option for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Thomas succeeded at plenty last season including: route running, creating separation, and being a physical mismatch against cornerbacks. Especially now, with the departure of former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks. Expect Thomas to oversee the role of the Saints #1 threat.
Willie Snead – WR2
Willie Snead, or better known as Mr. Reliable, looks to aid the Saints again as he enters his 3rd season with the team. Better known for his abilities in the slot, Snead produces for this offense, even though he isn’t the biggest receiver. Willie Snead has had productive seasons with the Saints. Snead has not only averaged at least 70 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns in both years while wearing Black and Gold but has become a favorable target for Drew Brees. Snead will have a productive role in this offense this season, as he always does. The receiver will most likely end up taking most of his snaps from the slot position this year, as he continues to further contribute to the New Orleans Saints.
Ted Ginn Jr – WR3
The experienced veteran receiver was a surprising yet very solid addition for the Saints this offseason. Formerly with the Saints division rival the Carolina Panthers, Ted Ginn Jr. will bring a nice mixture to the Saints in a positional group the team so desperately needs. Having a veteran presence will improve the knowledge, the experience, and the overall talent to thrive with Drew Brees. Ted Ginn Jr. should hopefully contribute plentiful as this upcoming season arises.
I would not be surprised to see the saints keep 6 this year.
Michael Thomas – WR1
Willie Snead – WR2
Ted Ginn Jr – WR3
Corey Fuller vs Brandon Coleman vs Travin Dural
were the roster spots comes from seems simple.
Alvin Kamara will let the saints cut how many RB?
Lasco vs Cadet vs Murphy
I can see two roster spots coming from the RB position alone
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
06-01-2017, 08:50 AM
|#2
Re: Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
I'm hoping Travin Dural emerges as a sleeper. He's a dark horse player that I think will be playing on Sunday early on in the season.
06-01-2017, 09:08 AM
|#4
Re: Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
Originally Posted by hagan714We're not keeping six (6) WR, and here's why...
you alluded to versatility of RBs which I see us keeping four (4) RBs (e.g. Ingram, Peterson, Kamara, Lasco) and one (1) true FB in (e.g. Kuhn)...
Then again, I wouldn't discount the value the team has in the versatility of Cadet and how big a safety net he can be...
Plus, you factor Colby Fleener is more another big WR than a traditional Tight End as well; not to mention the legit skills of a healthy, returning Josh Hill...
That's alot of receiving options; but, then again, Brees doesn't need much to succeed like some QBs like in Tampa who had nearly an entire draft to support him...
But there are only 53 roster spots, and I believe we'll keep six (6) CBs this year (e.g. Breaux, Williams, Lattimore, Crawley, Moore and one of Maulet, Harris, or Swann)...
Also, you've got recurrent injuries with Armstead, and now Unger, we'll probably keep a minimum of eight (8) offensive linemen...
And then there's that spot opposite Cam Jordan...
No, some good players will not make the team on cut down date this year...
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
06-01-2017, 09:16 AM
|#5
Re: Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
Originally Posted by rezburnaRez, I'm with you, the physical skills are there; but not only does he have to learn what it takes to be a pro with the Saints...
He's got some remedial development he missed out on in Les Miles system...
Coleman will likely make the team as Payton, and rightfully, likes to have those big WR in the red zone to back those DBs down in the post...
After Thomas, you've got no big WRs other than Coleman...
Hopefully Coach O can bring even a game manager in to let those great LSU receivers shine...
06-01-2017, 09:42 AM
|#6
Re: Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
IIRC, Sean Payton mentioned at OTA's that sometimes a battle is not just at the position, but against others. So if there is a #6 WR (insert player) than say the 5th RB, you take the best 53. I don't think he will look at any specific # at respective positions. This is why I circle back to Jake Lampman. He is a physical guy who adds value on special teams. If he is healthy, he is an asset in this phase of the game.
"Can't wait until training camp !"
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. " - Aristotle
06-01-2017, 09:51 AM
|#7
Re: Saints positional battles: Wide receiver
Originally Posted by jeanpierreThe bigger question for me is if anyone takes away some of Brandon's snaps at camp. BC knows the playbook and to degree, that holds weight in SP system... the dependability factor.
Side note - keep an eye on Justin Thomas. He appears to be pretty versatile & has a high football IQ. Could end up as back up to Kamara or PS candidate.
"Can't wait for training camp!" ...
