Saints positional battles: Wide receiver

The New Orleans Saints are an interesting team to say the least.



Despite having a 7-9 record last year, the team has come a long way since then. The Saints have made several improvements during this offseason, which in hopes will improve the team. Adding talent such as RB Adrian Peterson, DE Alex Okafor, and CB Marshon Lattimore, the New Orleans Saints want to improve.





The Saints acquired several players during the offseason. Those players will fight for certain positions on the roster. Fans wouldn’t consider it an improvement if the Saints hadn’t added new players. Needless to say, this offseason will be very exciting. Now, get ready Who Dat Nation! This week’s article I’ll be covering one of the top positional roster battles to look for, the 5th wide receiver spot.





If the New Orleans Saints end up rolling with five wide receivers whom many, including myself, project the team to do, then this position could become very interesting this offseason. After the departure of former Saint and now New England Patriot WR Brandin Cooks, this position group shifted a bit. Regardless, The competition for the 5th and final receiver spot on the team will be very intriguing to watch.





Let’s take a look at who’s already projected to make the team, and start for the Saints.



Michael Thomas – WR1



When it comes to being a dynamic threat to the team you play for, then look no further than Michael Thomas. Michael Thomas looks to improve after already having a phenomenal rookie season last year. After compiling 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns, Thomas still believes he has room for improvement. The rookie standout now in his second year has become more than a reliable option for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Thomas succeeded at plenty last season including: route running, creating separation, and being a physical mismatch against cornerbacks. Especially now, with the departure of former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks. Expect Thomas to oversee the role of the Saints #1 threat.



Willie Snead – WR2



Willie Snead, or better known as Mr. Reliable, looks to aid the Saints again as he enters his 3rd season with the team. Better known for his abilities in the slot, Snead produces for this offense, even though he isn’t the biggest receiver. Willie Snead has had productive seasons with the Saints. Snead has not only averaged at least 70 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns in both years while wearing Black and Gold but has become a favorable target for Drew Brees. Snead will have a productive role in this offense this season, as he always does. The receiver will most likely end up taking most of his snaps from the slot position this year, as he continues to further contribute to the New Orleans Saints.



Ted Ginn Jr – WR3



The experienced veteran receiver was a surprising yet very solid addition for the Saints this offseason. Formerly with the Saints division rival the Carolina Panthers, Ted Ginn Jr. will bring a nice mixture to the Saints in a positional group the team so desperately needs. Having a veteran presence will improve the knowledge, the experience, and the overall talent to thrive with Drew Brees. Ted Ginn Jr. should hopefully contribute plentiful as this upcoming season arises.

I would not be surprised to see the saints keep 6 this year.





Michael Thomas – WR1





Willie Snead – WR2





Ted Ginn Jr – WR3





Corey Fuller vs Brandon Coleman vs Travin Dural



were the roster spots comes from seems simple.



Alvin Kamara will let the saints cut how many RB?



Lasco vs Cadet vs Murphy



