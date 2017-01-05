|
Report: Saints' Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition | ProFootballTalk Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.
|
|
06-03-2017, 07:08 PM
#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,685
|
Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Report: Saints’ Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition | ProFootballTalk
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.
06-03-2017, 07:17 PM
#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Baton Rouge, La
Posts: 700
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
This will leave a big hole in the dline and glad they caught it before he dropped dead on the field.
06-03-2017, 07:25 PM
#3
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,838
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hope he gets well soon
06-03-2017, 07:29 PM
#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,399
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Wow... I don't know what to say. I'm just hoping the big guy is doing ok before I even think about depth chart ramifications. Hope we hear more details soon.
06-03-2017, 07:31 PM
#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,589
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hard to believe this was not caught before resigning him. Wish him the best for sure but man, seems like he had to know about this for a while.
06-03-2017, 07:58 PM
#6
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,323
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hope he's alright... let us wait and see before we jump to conclusions.
06-03-2017, 08:04 PM
#7
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,480
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
There is something seriously wrong with whatever dept is in charge of player's health for the Saints.
06-03-2017, 08:04 PM
#8
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 806
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
All the best, Nick. Really tough stretch for the big man. The Lord can do anything though, so I'm going to hope for the best.
06-03-2017, 08:06 PM
#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,399
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Teammates haven't been able to get a hold of him. Wonder if he's really having to ponder hanging 'em up for good.
06-03-2017, 08:10 PM
#10
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,685
|
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
