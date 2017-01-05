Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Fairley has possible career ending heart condition

Report: Saints' Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition | ProFootballTalk Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.

Old 06-03-2017, 07:08 PM   #1
Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Report: Saints’ Nick Fairley has career-threatening heart condition | ProFootballTalk

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has missed Organized Team Activities this week, reportedly because of a potentially serious health concern.
Old 06-03-2017, 07:17 PM   #2
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
This will leave a big hole in the dline and glad they caught it before he dropped dead on the field.
Old 06-03-2017, 07:25 PM   #3
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hope he gets well soon
Old 06-03-2017, 07:29 PM   #4
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Wow... I don't know what to say. I'm just hoping the big guy is doing ok before I even think about depth chart ramifications. Hope we hear more details soon.
Old 06-03-2017, 07:31 PM   #5
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hard to believe this was not caught before resigning him. Wish him the best for sure but man, seems like he had to know about this for a while.
Old 06-03-2017, 07:58 PM   #6
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Hope he's alright... let us wait and see before we jump to conclusions.
Old 06-03-2017, 08:04 PM   #7
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
There is something seriously wrong with whatever dept is in charge of player's health for the Saints.
Old 06-03-2017, 08:04 PM   #8
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
All the best, Nick. Really tough stretch for the big man. The Lord can do anything though, so I'm going to hope for the best.
Old 06-03-2017, 08:06 PM   #9
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Teammates haven't been able to get a hold of him. Wonder if he's really having to ponder hanging 'em up for good.
Old 06-03-2017, 08:10 PM   #10
Re: Fairley has possible career ending heart condition
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656 View Post
There is something seriously wrong with whatever dept is in charge of player's health for the Saints.
Sucking Down the Vicodin
