Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Peyton Manning will make a great NFL owner-executive one day and it makes sense for the Saints to consider him

Peyton Manning will make a great NFL owner-executive one day and it makes sense for the Saints to consider him

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Oh, if the Football Gods would be this good to Saints Nation... Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-25-2017, 09:28 AM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,503

Blog Entries: 25
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Oh, if the Football Gods would be this good to Saints Nation...
Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Old 06-25-2017, 09:30 AM   #2
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,035
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Peyton Manning will make a great NFL owner-executive one day and it makes sense for the Saints to consider him
It will never happen.
foreverfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« x | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:46 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts