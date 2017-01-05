Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
ProFootball Focus: The Elite Edge Defenders

Cam Jordan scored higher than OLB Von Miller!

Old 07-09-2017, 10:54 PM   #1
ProFootball Focus: The Elite Edge Defenders
Surprise, Naysayers!!! Cam Jordan scored higher than OLB Von Miller!

Old 07-09-2017, 11:03 PM   #2
Re: ProFootball Focus: The Elite Edge Defenders
Glad to see Cam Jordan rated highly on PFF but come on JP, Vonn Miller is a game changer.
