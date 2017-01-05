|
The sooner the regular season starts the better
I just want all these questions answered......
1.Has the defense become top 20 or a turnover-generating one?
2.Will the oline be better than last year?
3.If AP is not starting, will he be able to break off massive runs with reduced volume?
4.Will Ingram actually start to beat good run defenses like the elites do?
5.Will the adage apply that a defense that gives short fields will cut down on Brees' poor throws and actually improve points?
6.Will Lutz be in a situation to have to kick more FGs than he is able to if the defense improves but only FG attempts result?
7.If the defense is good, does the offense release hidden plays that would have been effective last year?
Overall, the two big things on my mind is 1.Ingram not making or making AP look stupid as a backup and 2.the defense giving short fields actually paying off.
