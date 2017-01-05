|
|
|
|07-11-2017, 06:45 PM
|#1
|
|
Jimmy Garoppolo Saint?
Just entertaining the idea but I could totally see it. Brees moves on or retires and our Mardi Gras tail feathers do enough to lure Jimmy our way.
Fairly sound QB although nobody has had any success with Pat QB castoffs. They seem to work in a system but we have a system that is built around that position so why not?
|
|
|
|
