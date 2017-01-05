|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I doubt its the Saints; would be nice to have a vet Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th season | ProFootballTalk...
SaintsWillWin
Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th*season
I doubt its the Saints; would be nice to have a vet
Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th season | ProFootballTalk
Re: Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th*season
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656On the cheap and a one year deal I think it be nice to have him
Re: Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th*season
Sign him! 5 years $60 million $35 million guaranteed! Cut after the first preseason game after it's "discovered" he's 38 years old!
Re: Anquan Boldin has visit set up with a team in hopes of playing 15th*season
I'd be down. Brees is going to need all the help he can get now that he's getting older. His arms not all that strong and that accuracy can't last forever..
