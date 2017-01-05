|
The last time the Saints opened a season with so much uncertainty was Payton's first year in 2006, when the roster was being overhauled to start a rebuilding campaign. Usually I can project 48 to 50 players on the final ...
|
|
|07-26-2017, 08:24 AM
|#1
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,871
Saints Mystery
The last time the Saints opened a season with so much uncertainty was Payton's first year in 2006, when the roster was being overhauled to start a rebuilding campaign.
Usually I can project 48 to 50 players on the final 53-man roster before camp even starts. Not this year. Of the 90-man roster, 70 players have legitimate shots to make the team.
It all adds up to a Magical Mystery Tour
Saints open training camp as one of NFL's greatest mysteries | NOLA.com
