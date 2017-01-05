|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-28-2017, 05:41 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,727
Blog Entries: 25
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 39
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|07-28-2017, 05:45 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,754
|
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
No. He will leave the NFL and return to making apple butter on his Grandpa's farm. OF COURSE IT WILL WORK OUT!!!!
|07-28-2017, 05:49 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,601
|
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
He doesn't have to be Terron Armstead-good, just not Charles Brown-bad. If he can just be Jermon Bushrod then we'll be all set!
|07-28-2017, 05:51 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,835
|
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
|07-28-2017, 05:59 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,601
|
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
|07-28-2017, 06:13 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,835
|
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83574-can-ryan-ramczyk-take-over-saints-left-tackle-answer-will-come-once.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|07-28-2017 05:51 PM
|1
|Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
|This thread
|Refback
|07-28-2017 05:43 PM
|1