Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.

07-28-2017, 05:41 PM
07-28-2017, 05:45 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
No. He will leave the NFL and return to making apple butter on his Grandpa's farm. OF COURSE IT WILL WORK OUT!!!!
07-28-2017, 05:49 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
He doesn't have to be Terron Armstead-good, just not Charles Brown-bad. If he can just be Jermon Bushrod then we'll be all set!
07-28-2017, 05:51 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
Or he could be Ryan Ramczyk-great and better than all of them.
07-28-2017, 05:59 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
Yep, that would be preferable! Entirely possible as well.
07-28-2017, 06:09 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
If he starts at left tackle and crushes it then that Cooks trade will be much much easier to put behind us.
07-28-2017, 06:13 PM
Re: Can Ryan Ramczyk take over for the Saints at left tackle? The answer will come once the pads come out.
Considering the money Cooks was going to want it will be even easier since Payton can basically plug and play WR's. Same can't be said about left tackles. They earn their money.
